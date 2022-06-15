Garmin Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Garmin has raised its dividend by an average of 5,666.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

NYSE GRMN opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.02. Garmin has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Garmin by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

