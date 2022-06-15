Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.47

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 2839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTES. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

