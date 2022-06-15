Ghost Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,848.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC on exchanges. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and $7,848.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ghost has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,341.36 or 0.99962218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00109302 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 19,756,672 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

