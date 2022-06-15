Ghost Tree Capital LLC Buys 75,000 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.3% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned about 0.66% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 15.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.