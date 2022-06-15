Ghost Tree Capital LLC Buys 95,000 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics comprises about 4.8% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.75% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,893,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,501,000 after purchasing an additional 510,922 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,717,000 after purchasing an additional 217,353 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 387,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 206,999 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.72. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

