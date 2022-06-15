Ghost Tree Capital LLC Cuts Stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in GH Research were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter worth about $11,651,000. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 366,465 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter worth about $7,256,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GH Research by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222,532 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter worth about $3,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GHRS opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. GH Research PLC has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $30.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

