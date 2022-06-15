Ghost Tree Capital LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics comprises 1.6% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 543.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 95,487 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average of $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

