Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.62

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$35.62 and last traded at C$36.18, with a volume of 217762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.22.

The company has a market cap of C$6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$981.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.3126508 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

In related news, Director Donald Berg acquired 3,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,070.

About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

