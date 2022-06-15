GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $44.95

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.95, but opened at $41.50. GitLab shares last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 7,017 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GitLab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

