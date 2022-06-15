GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $44.95

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.95, but opened at $41.50. GitLab shares last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 7,017 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $7,395,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $900,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $43,500,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

