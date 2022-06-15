Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,775.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GVDNY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Givaudan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $61.99 and a 1-year high of $105.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.878 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

