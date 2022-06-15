Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of GAINZ stock remained flat at $$23.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.