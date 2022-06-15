Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAND. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 635.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.33 million, a P/E ratio of -76.14, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.21%.

About Gladstone Land (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.