Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PUCK stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 6,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,448. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Goal Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 33.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,710,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 432,138 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 1,019.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 838,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 763,283 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 35.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 769,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at $7,125,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 118.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 722,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 392,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

