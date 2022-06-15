GoChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.70 Million (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $156,647.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoChain has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain (GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,180,056,484 coins and its circulating supply is 1,180,056,491 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

