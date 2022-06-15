Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Short Interest Down 47.6% in May

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
AUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research set a $0.86 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Golden Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 323,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.74.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 143,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 243,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
