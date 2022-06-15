Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Short Interest Down 47.6% in May

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

AUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research set a $0.86 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Golden Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 323,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 47.04%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 143,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 243,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

