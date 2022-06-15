Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 61,717 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,765,000. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 518,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,687 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSSC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,947. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99.

