Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,554,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,559,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.32% of MGIC Investment worth $108,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. 18,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

