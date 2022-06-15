Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $111,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after purchasing an additional 133,169 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 822,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $6.44 on Wednesday, hitting $236.20. 4,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.29 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

