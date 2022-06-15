Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $107.35 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $107,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 551,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after buying an additional 371,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,854,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,116,000 after buying an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,445 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,793 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 1.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

