Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $115,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,784,238.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $555.25.

Shares of MPWR traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $412.54. 3,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,375. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.47 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $425.05 and its 200-day moving average is $445.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

