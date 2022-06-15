Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 124,960 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,960 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.27% of Capri worth $121,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.65. 34,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,777. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

