Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of CoStar Group worth $110,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,828. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.