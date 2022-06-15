Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GER traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,808. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

