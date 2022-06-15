Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.13

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 2442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

GRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $733.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 59.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 128,722 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8,757.4% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60,426 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.