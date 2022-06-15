Govi Market Cap Hits $3.88 Million (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Govi coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001326 BTC on exchanges. Govi has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $247,569.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Govi has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Govi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.86 or 0.00446106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,900,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.