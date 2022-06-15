Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.43 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

