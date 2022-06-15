Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $102,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $442.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,842 shares of company stock worth $18,069,079. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

