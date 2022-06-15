Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $174.32.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

