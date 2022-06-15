Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after buying an additional 84,577 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $168.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.42 and its 200 day moving average is $174.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

