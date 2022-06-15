Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Netflix by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Netflix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.08.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.27 and a 200-day moving average of $382.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.