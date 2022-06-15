Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $408,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,236,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.14 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

