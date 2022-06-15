Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,584 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Coinbase Global comprises about 0.9% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $337,747,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $254,526,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $172,984,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $152,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $116,815,000 after acquiring an additional 356,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

