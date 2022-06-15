Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the May 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

GNLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $46.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Greenlane by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

