Greif, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Greif has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greif to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

GEF opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.36. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.70. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

GEF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,988,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

