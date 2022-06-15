Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.25.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 36.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

NYSE:ASR opened at $204.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.48 and a 52-week high of $230.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 33.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.4113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.80%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

