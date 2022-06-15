Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. Halma has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

