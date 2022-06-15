Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.31

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 22645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$201.90 million and a P/E ratio of 78.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Hamilton Thorne ( CVE:HTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

