Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
HWC stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,893,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
