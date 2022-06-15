Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002533 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $550,851.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,961.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.82 or 0.05476981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00207460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00578013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.90 or 0.00527725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00066028 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,297,242 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.