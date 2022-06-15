Head-To-Head Analysis: BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BEO Bancorp and Orrstown Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Orrstown Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $33.57 million 1.43 $6.92 million N/A N/A Orrstown Financial Services $122.85 million 2.21 $32.88 million $2.80 8.77

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Orrstown Financial Services 25.31% 11.70% 1.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp (Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About Orrstown Financial Services (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. The company operates through offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

