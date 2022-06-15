Head to Head Analysis: SoFi Technologies (SOFI) versus The Competition

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) is one of 74 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SoFi Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million -$483.94 million -7.23 SoFi Technologies Competitors $4.21 billion $784.22 million 8.66

SoFi Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SoFi Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58 SoFi Technologies Competitors 229 1194 1686 42 2.49

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.04, indicating a potential upside of 136.74%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 104.53%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -36.32% -9.24% -4.49% SoFi Technologies Competitors 1.52% -32.09% 4.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 8.50, suggesting that their average share price is 750% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SoFi Technologies competitors beat SoFi Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

