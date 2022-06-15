Head to Head Analysis: Sunlight Financial (SUNL) and Its Rivals

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sunlight Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million -$153.43 million -2.65 Sunlight Financial Competitors $4.21 billion $784.22 million 8.66

Sunlight Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunlight Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sunlight Financial Competitors 229 1194 1686 42 2.49

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 126.88%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 104.71%. Given Sunlight Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial’s competitors have a beta of 8.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 750% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% Sunlight Financial Competitors 1.52% -32.09% 4.47%

Summary

Sunlight Financial competitors beat Sunlight Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

