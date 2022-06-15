HempCoin (THC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $105.00

HempCoin (THC) traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $480,331.95 and $105.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,185.57 or 0.99846718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00031330 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00018888 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001122 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,462,775 coins and its circulating supply is 266,327,624 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

