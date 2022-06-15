Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Down 34.1% in May

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HXGBY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 338,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,072. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $17.58.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.0832 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Danske raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.