Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Down 34.1% in May

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HXGBY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 338,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,072. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $17.58.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.0832 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.
Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.
