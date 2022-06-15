Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Short Interest Down 37.8% in May

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 65,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:HTPA remained flat at $$9.86 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,706. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Highland Transcend Partners I has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Get Highland Transcend Partners I alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I by 50.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter worth about $491,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.