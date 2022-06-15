HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 12.6%

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) were down 12.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.21 and last traded at $31.25. Approximately 6,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 359,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.19 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

