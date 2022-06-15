Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,059 shares.The stock last traded at $273.14 and had previously closed at $281.59.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.58 and its 200 day moving average is $356.02. The firm has a market cap of $608.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

