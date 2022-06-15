HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Purchases $62,974.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) Director Edward Jackson acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,974.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,591,203 shares in the company, valued at $35,473,569.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HQI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 43,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. HireQuest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $181.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 25.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in HireQuest by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HireQuest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HireQuest by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HireQuest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in HireQuest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HQI. TheStreet lowered HireQuest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barrington Research began coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

