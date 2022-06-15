HoDooi (HOD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.02 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,104.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.96 or 0.13367273 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00425403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00074442 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012160 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

